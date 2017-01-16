Police ASP, NSCDC officer, 7 others killed in Niger attack – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Police ASP, NSCDC officer, 7 others killed in Niger attack
Daily Trust
An Assistant Superintendent of Police and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among the casualties in a weekend attack by gunmen in Rafin Gona and BCC Gbagyi villages in Bosso local government area of Niger state.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG