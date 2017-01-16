Pages Navigation Menu

Police ASP, NSCDC officer, 7 others killed in Niger attack – Daily Trust

Police ASP, NSCDC officer, 7 others killed in Niger attack
An Assistant Superintendent of Police and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among the casualties in a weekend attack by gunmen in Rafin Gona and BCC Gbagyi villages in Bosso local government area of Niger state.

