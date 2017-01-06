Police begin man haunt for killers of female lecturer, 3 arrested

The Kogi State command of the Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested Three suspects in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a lecturer, of Federal University Makurdi, Mrs Christina Agbulu. She was abducted last year November 26. The Police Public Relation Officer, William Aya who stated this in Lokoja said the suspects were arrested from their hideout on Tuesday.

