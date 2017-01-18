Police boss confirms kidnap of Director of Finance, 3 others in Sokoto state

Sokoto, Jan.18, 2017 (NAN) Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command has confirmed the kidnap of the Director of Finance, Isa Local Government and three others in the state.

Abdulkadir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday that the victims were kidnapped by some unknown gunmen along Sokoto-Isa road on Monday.

He added that the gunmen were holding the victims captive in the Gundumi forest, located in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Commissioner said:” The command has since deployed a team of police officers in uniforms and plain clothes to the forest in search of the victims.

”The abductors are yet to establish any communication either with their respective families or the command.

”In the same vein, the abductors have not demanded for any ransom, but efforts will be sustained to free the victims.”

Abdulkadir appealed to the people of the state to offer useful and intelligence reports to the security agencies to facilitate the release of the victims.

The post Police boss confirms kidnap of Director of Finance, 3 others in Sokoto state appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

