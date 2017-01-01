Police Commissioner Commits Suicide In Edo State

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, identified simply as one Christopher Osakue, has reportedly committed suicide in Benin, the Edo State capital.‎

It was gathered that he shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City, on Wednesday.

The deceased, it was learnt – in order to execute his suicide bid unhindered – sent a woman and a little boy living with him on an errand and killed himself before they returned.

The late police officer was said to be in charge of training and development at the state police command after his recent posting from Ondo State.‎‎

It was gathered that the ACP had earlier suffered a partial stroke a few years back and was gradually recovering from it before the incident occurred.

A source in the area disclosed that a gunshot from the residence of the deceased was heard at about 5pm on December 28.‎‎

The source said, “A neighbour said she heard a gunshot inside the ACP’s residence about 5pm that fateful Wednesday. “She added that after the sound of the gun, a frightening silence engulfed the entire building.”

Confirming the incident, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said that it was a case of suicide.

He explained that the pistol the late police officer used to commit the act was signed for in Ondo State Police Command from where he was recently posted to Edo Police Command.

