Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police confirm 11 dead in Masaka-Mbarara road accident

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Eleven people, including a journalist, are dead after a road accident near Kyazanga on the Masaka-Mbarara road. Initial reports indicate that the accident in Lwengo District early Wednesday, involved a taxi, a Fuso truck and bus near Kyazanga.

Reports from the scene indicate the casualties were in the taxi, that was ripped apart, and the truck.  The vehicles were said to be avoiding a cow, and boda boda carrying produce when the collision occurred.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Police confirm 11 dead in Masaka-Mbarara road accident appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.