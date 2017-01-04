Police confirm 11 dead in Masaka-Mbarara road accident
Eleven people, including a journalist, are dead after a road accident near Kyazanga on the Masaka-Mbarara road. Initial reports indicate that the accident in Lwengo District early Wednesday, involved a taxi, a Fuso truck and bus near Kyazanga.
There has been an accident in Lwengo invoking a Global Bus, Taxi and Fuso. 11 confirmed have been confirmed dead and 9 people injured. pic.twitter.com/J6nAiIVet9
— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) January 4, 2017
Reports from the scene indicate the casualties were in the taxi, that was ripped apart, and the truck. The vehicles were said to be avoiding a cow, and boda boda carrying produce when the collision occurred.
11perish in Masaka road accident #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/zwKMpXLaPK
— NabaasaInnocent (@NabaasaInnocent) January 4, 2017
That accident along masaka- mbra highway…@CoachesLtd …this is disturbing!! a fellow journalist lost his life. SAD.
— Lynn Komugisha (@LynnUg3) January 4, 2017
More picts 4rm Accident that involved a Cow, BodaBoda, Bus and a Taxi along Masaka-Mbarara Highway. Number of victims not yet established pic.twitter.com/r4icsgnncw
— Village Chief™ (@_Malinga_) January 4, 2017
