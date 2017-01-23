Pages Navigation Menu

Police confirm attack on Kaduna community

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura Local Government of the state. Spokesman of the command, ASP Aliyu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. He said that one person was […]

