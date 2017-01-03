Police deny knowledge of Boko Haram’s attack in Niger

The Police have denied media reports that members of Boko Haram sect attacked some villages in Niger state.

A statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Niger State Police command’s spokesperson Bala Elkalla said this in Minna yesterday.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Niger State Police Command has been drawn to some online reports alleging the invasion of some villages in Rafi Local Council of the state by members of Boko Haram who fled from the recaptured Sambisa forest.

“The report is not only false, but malicious and calculated at causing fear and panic among the peace-loving people of Niger State. The report is clearly a fiction that emanated from the writer’s imagination.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Niger State is among the few states in the country that have conquered cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry.

According to Elkallah: “It is on record that in the past few months, the command, in its aggressive operations arrested over 40 armed bandits and recovered over 1,000 cattle and various types of assorted weapons.”

The police said it have over 500 mobile policemen and special anti-robbery squads who patrol villages in Rafi Local Council area alone, being a boundary community with Kaduna State, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Elkallah urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

“The command has put sensitive security measures in place to guarantee adequate protection of lives and property of the people,” he added.

Elkallah warned political office holders against making statements that were capable of truncating the long-enjoyed peace in the state.

He advised journalists to verify their reports before publication to adequately inform the public.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

