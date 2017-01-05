Police, EFCC Speaks on Raid of Patience Jonathan’s House

Earlier today some unidentified security operatives, on Wednesday, invaded one of the homes of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan and carted away some valuables.

The suspected security operatives are seen in a video footage, driving away in two white Hilux vans and a white bus after the raid at the Abuja house.

A source, who confirmed the development, said the house is located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, Abuja, and that the police officers did not have a search warrant, adding that the house was unoccupied at the time of the raid.

It was gathered that the first lady does not stay in the building, but her younger brother lives there.

Speaking exclusively to TheCable News, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the anti-graft agency did not carry out the operation, and denied the agency’s involvement in the raid.

The Nigerian Police spokesman, Don Awunah, also said he was not aware of the operation, but that he would make further inquiry.

“I am not aware, but I will make further inquiry,” he said in a text message to TheCable.