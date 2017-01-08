Pages Navigation Menu

Police fight fire at Ministry of Health HQ, Wandegeya

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Uganda Police are battling a fire at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala. The cause of the fire has not been established but the fire brigade is on the scene fighting to conatin the fire.

Police confirmed the incident, and urged onlookers to stay far away from the scene.

 

Before Police arrived on the scene, photos of the burning building were shared on social media.

 

 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

