Police fight fire at Ministry of Health HQ, Wandegeya

Uganda Police are battling a fire at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala. The cause of the fire has not been established but the fire brigade is on the scene fighting to conatin the fire.

Police confirmed the incident, and urged onlookers to stay far away from the scene.

Although we understand people are curious, fire areas could be dangerous, please stay away and allow the fire brigade to put off the fire pic.twitter.com/4f6tYgi7bZ — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) January 8, 2017

Before Police arrived on the scene, photos of the burning building were shared on social media.

Ministry of Health Headquarters on Fire. Is it an Accountability Fire or ? Police Fire Brigade Hurry n Help Now. @Jadwong @nbstv @ugandaupf pic.twitter.com/jlOniPs7og — Paul Edyau (@Pedyau) January 8, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

