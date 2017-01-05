Police Foil Bank Robbery In PortHarcourt, Arrest 5 Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has foiled and arrested five suspects in connection with bank robbery in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The suspects: Samuel Ndudiri, male 28 years (staff of the Bank), a principal suspect and the master mind of the foiled armed robbery attack; Ex SGT Promise Ukwuoma, male, a dismissed Policeman; Samuel Nwala, 28 years.

Others are‎: Lucky Ukwuoma, male, 26 years and Kaale Taagabah, male 27 years.

According to the Force PRO, Don Awunah, the exhibit recovered include two AK 47 Rifles and magazines fully loaded with Ammunition, a welding machine, two gas cylinders and iron cutters, a big Chisel, a cutting saw, hammer and acetylene gas power

DCP Awunah noted that on “the 22nd December, 2016, the five suspects mentioned above and other still at large stormed a Branch of Access Bank PLC in Port Harcourt, relying on information and active involvement of one of the staff of the Bank, the armed robbers successfully broke down the well fortified security doors and barriers and took over the banking hall.

“They were almost pulling down the vault of the Bank and other strong rooms in the bank with use of gas cylinder welding machine and iron cutters before the joint Police Teams of IGP’S Intelligence Response Team and Policemen from Rivers state Police Command swiftly moved in and dislodged them, thereby foiled the armed robbery attack on the Bank and made a prompt arrest of three of the suspects at the scene; namely Samuel Nwala, 28 years, Lucky Ukwuoma, 26 years, Kaale Taagabah, 27 years.

“In the course of thorough investigation into the foiled armed robbery attack on the Bank, the principal suspect who is a staff of the Bank and the master mind of the armed robber attack was subsequently arrested based on the confessional statements volunteered by the last three suspects arrested at the scene. The arrest of the principal suspect led to the arrest of Ex SGT Promise Ukwuoma who participated actively in the armed robbery attack on the Bank, the two AK 47 riffles and the ammunition were recovered from him. All the suspects have volunteered confessional and useful statements to the Police about the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.”

