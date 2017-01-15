Pages Navigation Menu

Police foils kidnap of Ondo monarch’s wife, kills one

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The men of the Ondo State Police Command have killed one member of a kidnap gang who abducted the wife of the traditional ruler of Ikoya community, Mrs. Grace Faduyile on Sunday. The hoodlums reportedly abducted the woman at about 12pm in Ikoya community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state. According to the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

