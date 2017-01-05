Police Gun Down 2 Robbery Syndicates In Delta

The Superior Power of the Police in Ogwashi-Uku Community, Delta State on Thursday sent two robbery syndicates who had allegedly been terrorising the community to their early grave.

Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, Police Image Maker in the state confirmed that the two robbery suspects engaged the police of the Ogwashi-Uku Police Division in a gun duel when the police closed on them while they were operating at the night of Wednesday around Saint Patrick Catholic Church in the community; a situation the police superior gun fire fell two of the gang of three while one of them escaped with bullet wounds.

He said that the robbery suspects had successfully accomplished their robbery mission at the said Saint Patrick Catholic Church area and were heading out when the Police Anti-Robbery members closed on them in gun shoot outs.

He said: “following the tip-off the Police Anti-robbery members of the Ogwashi-Uku Police division moved into the scene and the robbery suspects somewhere around the Catholic Church, precisely Ogbeofu Quarters, engaged the police in a shot out and two of the suspects fell, while one of them in a 3-man gang escaped with bullet wounds” disclosing that the police were on the trail of the escapee.

It would be recalled that Ogwashi-Uku Community had been under siege of hoodlums in the recent times, especially suspected cultists who had allegedly made lives unbeatable for its residents.

But the Police Image Maker, Anrew Aniamaka said the lives of Godspower Ebube Alias Opebo and Chukwuma Onwordi Alias Obele both of Ogwashi-Uku community who were notorious in robbing residents of the area, were recently arrested and remanded in prison custody.

