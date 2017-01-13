Police IG Warns Officers Against Irregularities

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has said that the police management would not hesitate to sanction any policeman, who deviated from the norms of the force. Idris, who gave this warning on the occasion of the decoration of newly promoted officers in Abuja on Friday, said the measure would serve as a …

