Police IG Warns Officers Against Irregularities

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has said that the police management would not hesitate to sanction any policeman, who deviated from the norms of the force. Idris, who gave this warning on the occasion of the decoration of newly promoted officers in Abuja on Friday, said the measure would serve as a …

