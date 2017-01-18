Police Inspector Kill Timber Dealer In Edo

A police Inspector, whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a timber merchant, Mr. Imafidon Ogbebor to death at Igbobor village in Ovia North East local government.

The police Inspector said to be attached to the Iguobazuwa Police Division, was said to have shot the late Imafidon after policemen chase some suspects in the community.

Eyewitnesses said late Imafidon was standing with a Pastor who queried the police for driving dangerously into the community.

According to one of the witnesses, who gave his name as Godspower Ojo, said the police inspector was not wearing uniform when he shot his victim.

He said the boys the policemen were pursuing ran into a bush after which the Pastor and late Imafidon walked up to them.

“The boys they were pursuing ran into the bush. The pastor ask the policeman why they drove dangerously into the community and that they could have killed children.

“The policeman said they could be one of them. He stepped back and shot Imafidon”, Ojo narrated.

Consequently, residents of the community took to the highway to protest the killing.

They set up bonfire and demanded immediate arrest of the policeman and release of the victim’s corpse.

Confirming the arrest, Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, said the suspect has been arrested and facing interrogation.

“The Inspector has been arrested. The CID is investigating the matter. After investigation, the Inspector will no longer be an officer. He will be discharged and charged to court.

“Criminals in uniform have no hiding place under my command. Extra judicial killing is what we do not condone”, Gwandu stated.

