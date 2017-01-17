Police Intercepts 2 Trucks Carrying 145 ‘Stolen’ Children In Plateau State

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that it had intercepted two trucks conveying 145 ‘stolen’ children from Bauchi and Jigawa States.

This disclosure was made known in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Terna Tyopev, on Monday, January 16, 2016.

The PRO stated that the stolen children, aged between four and eight years, “were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

“Our investigation has revealed that these children, who are all male, were to be taken to places that even coordinators of the movement did not even know.”

He, however, stated that the police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with Bauchi and Jigawa governments for the return of the children to their parents.

Tyopev further promised that the police would apprehend and charge those behind the act to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said: “This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau State, North-central states and the nation at large.”

The spokesman urged the public to report the presence of strange children in their environment.

Tyopev also pleaded with the members of the public to continue to cooperate with the force to rid the society of such negative acts.

The post Police Intercepts 2 Trucks Carrying 145 ‘Stolen’ Children In Plateau State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

