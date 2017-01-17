Pages Navigation Menu

Police intercepts trucks carrying 145 stolen kids in Jos

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Plateau State Police Command on Monday announced that it had intercepted two trucks conveying 145 children from Bauchi and Jigawa States. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Terna Tyopev, made this know in a statement. Tyopev said the children, aged between four and eight years, “were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa […]

