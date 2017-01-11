Pages Navigation Menu

Police investigate after 4 KZN pupils killed in taxi, bus crash – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa


Eyewitness News

Police investigate after 4 KZN pupils killed in taxi, bus crash
Eyewitness News
It's understood the taxi in which the three boys and a girl were travelling tried to overtake another vehicle. Four children were killed after a taxi and bus collided in Durban on 11 January 2017. Picture: @Netcare911_sa. Durban · Accidents · Crash
