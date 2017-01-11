Police investigate after 4 KZN pupils killed in taxi, bus crash – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Police investigate after 4 KZN pupils killed in taxi, bus crash
Eyewitness News
It's understood the taxi in which the three boys and a girl were travelling tried to overtake another vehicle. Four children were killed after a taxi and bus collided in Durban on 11 January 2017. Picture: @Netcare911_sa. Durban · Accidents · Crash …
Impromptu prayer service held at scene of crash that killed 4 school children
4 pupils killed in bus and minibus taxi collision in Durban
Four schoolchildren killed, 18 injured in Durban collision
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG