Police kill kidnap suspect; rescue pregnant mother, child

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Police Command has killed one suspect and rescued a pregnant mother and her two-year- old boy from the kidnappers.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, said, yesterday, that the police received a distress call at about 7:00am that herdsmen had blocked the Issele-Uku Road, off Asaba-Benin Expressway and responded through her Dragon and Safe Highway team.

Saying the police team engaged the kidnappers in gun battle, which led to the death of one of the hoodlums, he said one of the suspects, identified as a Malian, was arrested.

He said: “When we received the call that herdsmen had blocked Issele-Uku Road, our Dragon and Safer Highway team responded, not knowing that it was actually a case of kidnapping. Mr. and Mrs. Onwuchekwa and their two-year-old baby were on their way from Lagos to Enugu when their vehicle was blocked and the hoodlums dragged the pregnant woman and her child into the bush and left the husband.

“We scanned the bush from that morning till about 4:00pm and, as God will have it, we rescued them unhurt and got one of the hoodlums down with the superior fire power of the police and captured another, a Malian. Right now, some of our men are still in the bush to capture their colleagues.”

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs. Chioma Onwuchekwa, who was rescued with her baby, said they were returning to Enugu from Lagos when the hoodlums’ vehicle overtook and intercepted them around Issele-Uku junction.

She said: “They broke the glass of our vehicle and dragged me and my baby into the bush, leaving my husband behind. When they took us to the bush, they didn’t do anything to me, they didn’t hurt or tried to rape me.

“They took my husband’s number and I gave them also my sister’s number and they were demanding for N30million, but thank God for the police who came and here I am today to the glory of God.”

The post Police kill kidnap suspect; rescue pregnant mother, child appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

