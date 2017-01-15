Police, Ministerial Task Team On City Cleansing Commences Operations

The Nigeria Police and the Ministerial Task Team on City Cleansing is set to commence operation on the FCT environment from tomorrow, January 17, 2016.

The task team, which was constituted by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and saddled with the task of sanitising the nation’s capital city and restoring its beauty is chaired by the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Muhammad Mustafa.

Among the tasks of the team include riding the city of vices like drug peddling, activities of scavengers‎, hoodlums hibernating in shanties, commercial sex workers, street Hawking, beggars, illegal operators of unpainted taxis, operation of motorcycles (Okada) in the city centre and restricted areas.

Others are operation tricycles (Keke Napep) in the city centre and restricted areas, traffic violators (beating of traffic light, one way).

The Police PRO, ASP Anjuguri Manzah‎ said “the Committee will carry-out full enforcement of the ban on the operation of unpainted taxis within the Federal Capital City (FCC). This will also include the enforcement of the existing ban on the operation of tri-cycles (Keke Napep) and motorcycles at the City centr3e.

“The operations of tri-cycles (Keke Napep) are restricted to Estates while motorcycles (Okada) are to operate only at the satellite towns keeping 100 metre distance from the highway.

“Authorised painted taxi operators are advised in their best interest to confine their operations to only designated motor parks. Those arrested acting in disobedience to this advice should note that they will be prosecuted in accordance with the appropriate sections of the law. They are therefore warned.”

He also noted that mobile courts have been constituted to prosecute those arrested for violating the ministerial order and constituting nuisance.

