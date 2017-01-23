Pages Navigation Menu

Police nab 2 robbery suspects operating on rail lines

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects, said to be terrorising people along railway lines in Mushin and Agege, Lagos. The Spokesperson of the Police in Lagos State, SP Dolapo Badmos, on Monday, disclosed this at a news conference in her office in Lagos. She said that the suspects were arrested on […]

