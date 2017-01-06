Police nab ex-officer, bank staff, 3 other in Rivers
POLICE FORCE headquarters Abuja has announced the arrest of an ex-police sergeant, Promise Ukwuoma, an official of a bank, Samuel Ndudiri and three other suspects involved in an attempted bank robbery in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital. According to a statement by the Force PRO, a deputy commissioner of police, Don Awunah, the five […]
