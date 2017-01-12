Police Nab Lagos Socialite For Putting Chain On Girls

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

Our correspondent learnt that Nwogu, a 30-year-old club owner in Ikeja area of the state, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development.

The suspect, in pictures which had since gone viral on the internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos.

The development caused outrage from many quarters with people calling on government to act fast to put a rein on such type of bizarre anti-social behavior.

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police and was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

“I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

Commenting on the matter, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the state government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the state.

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the state under any guise.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

