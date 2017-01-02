Police Nabs 4 Rape Suspects In Lagos

The operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested four members of the gang that had been terrorizing and raping girls and women around Charity area of Oshodi of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspects were arrested by the operatives during a raid on their criminal hideout in the axis.

According to the police, the twenty seven years old Sunday John who is the leader of the gang in his confessional statement said members of his gang had in the past raped nine women at the bus stop .

The police listed other members of the gang are: Saviour Daniel (23), Daniel Olayemi (18) and Abdulwahab Yusuph (17).

The operatives said it had had last Tuesday’s evening arrested one of John’s colleagues, Daniel Owoyemi, while fighting with another group of boys over a Samsung tablet in Oshodi.

“The suspect, Daniel Olayemi, had confessed to interrogators that he stole the tablet from a lady that was gang raped during one of their escapades in Charity Bus stop.

“The revelation prompted early morning raid of Charity Bus Stop near Oshodi, where three other members of the gang were arrested.

Confessing to the crime, Olayemi said,”In all the rape cases, our leader, John takes the initiative and the lead. He dragged the ladies into the bush before calling us to take our turns. He is the leader of the gang. None of us dare challenge him. He doesn’t share with us whatever we made from the robberies. That was why I stole the Samsung tablet from that lady.

He added that “We also robbed men too. I participated in the robbery of about three men at the charity Bus Stop. In all the instances, John took a commanding lead, seizing the victims and dragging them into the bush where we either rape or took their valuables.”

On his own, Saviour Daniel said, “I didn’t partake in all the raping. I was only involved on three occasions. John was the one who dragged them into the bush and undress them. He took the lead and ordered us to take turns.

“He is our leader. He is stronger than us: and he instructed us to have sex with them. Whenever, he is exhausted, he ordered us to take our turn. I go after him. It is the youngest of us, Olayemi that came last. At times, they distanced themselves whenever we were taking turns”.

The leader of the gang also confessed to the crime but insisted that his gang was not the only one operating in the area and that other gang from Agege and Agbado also operate at Charity.

Confirming their arrests, the Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of police said the suspects have made very useful information to enable the police arrest other group members implicated in the crime.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) for further investigations.

