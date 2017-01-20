Police nabs fake prophetess in Rivers
The Police have detained a middle-aged woman identified as Barine Joseph for alleged extortion of inhabitants of Bidere community, in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. Barine is being held at the State Criminal Investigative Department in Port Harcourt. The suspect is also accused of defaming the character of a Bidere community leader, Lesi […]
Police nabs fake prophetess in Rivers
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG