Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police nabs fake prophetess‎ in Rivers

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nigeria-police-613x450

The Police have detained a middle-aged woman identified as Barine Joseph for alleged extortion of inhabitants of Bidere community, in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. Barine is being held at the State Criminal Investigative Department in Port Harcourt. The suspect is also accused of defaming the character of a Bidere community leader, Lesi […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Police nabs fake prophetess‎ in Rivers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.