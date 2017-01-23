Police Officers Banned from Marrying Foreigners With ‘Immediate Effect’

The police authorities in Zambia have announced that they had banned officers from marrying foreigners.

The revelation as made on Monday.

The Head of the Zambia Police, Kakoma Kanganja, issued a memo advising officers against marrying foreigners “with immediate effect.’’

The police chief advised officers, who were already married to foreigners to declare their foreign spouses to his office within one week.

“Failure to declare any foreigner spouse will attract disciplinary action,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Kanganja as saying on Monday.

Esther Katongo, the Police Spokesperson, defended the decision which had already received a backlash, as constitutional.

According to Katongo, the Zambia Police Act 103 Section 3 and 5 covers the standing orders on marriages.

“Issues of security are delicate. If not careful, spouses can be spies and can sell the security of the country,’’ she said.

-NAN