Police Officers in Zambia Banned from Marrying Foreigners because “spouses can be spies”

The Zambia police command has issued a notice halting marriages between officers and foreigners. According to a memo signed by Inspector-General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja, the move is deemed as security caution for the country. “Be informed that the Police High Command has with immediate effect directed that no police officer should marry a foreigner,” the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

