Police Palava: Pastor arrested for involvement in illegal burial of murdered boy

The Abuja police has arrested a pastor of RCCG for his alleged involvement in the illegal burial of a boy.

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, Shere Koro, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has been arrested by the police over his alleged involvement in the illegal burial of a boy who was murdered .

The cleric, Pastor Timothy Adigun, is alleged to have assisted a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Olaoye to bury the deceased, Ayomide Samuel, who died in their home, Daily Post reports.

The FCT Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Manzah Anjuguri, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday, January 8, 2017, said that investigators arrested Adigun for his involvement in the illegal burial of Samuel.

Anjuguri confirmed that the couple ran away with the body of the deceased who was a primary four pupil, after he died at their residence in the Zone B area of the community on Christmas Day, December 25, 2017.

He said, “The primary four pupil gave up the ghost after he was believed to have been hit on the head with an object by the wife on Christmas Day.

“It was gathered that the couple had earlier taken the corpse of the boy to a clinic, but the workers at the clinic refused to admit the body when they saw blood all over the vehicle.

“They reportedly asked them to bring a police report before they would admit the body.

“The police, following a tip-off, embarked on a manhunt for the couple for fleeing with Samuel’s corpse after officials had directed them to report the incident at the Bwari Divisional Police Station.

“Adigun was arrested for assisting the wanted couple to bury the deceased in an unmarked grave in Shere Koro at night.”

Daily Post reports that Olaoye later approached the Chief of Shere Koro community in order to purchase a piece of land for the burial of the boy, but the chief turned him down.

Olaoye decided to contact Pastor Adigun, one Kayode and two police officers, all of whom are members of the church, to assist him with the burial.

The PPRO continued, “But following rigorous investigation by the police, all the people that participated in the internment of the deceased were identified, leading to the arrest and detention of the cleric for allegedly leading the burial team.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the Olaoyes, who are the prime suspects in the homicide case.

“We have a suspect in custody in respect of the case; he assisted the couple to bury the deceased.

“The police are on the trail of the prime suspects, we are working hard to get them,” the PPRO added.

The arrested suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigations into the case is complete.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

