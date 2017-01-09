Police Parade 7 Suspected Kidnappers Of Hirse, 2 Others

The Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, paraded seven suspected kidnappers, who were allegedly responsible for the kidnap of former foreign affairs minister, Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna last year.

‎

The suspects are Dominic Nwakpa (aka Alhaji) who is the gang leader, Ifeanyi Chukwu, Balat Paul, Ibrahim Samuel, Jatau Peter (a dismissed policeman), Clinton Abere and Afini Paul, who cooked for kidnap victims; were all arrested at different times by the police intelligence team.

According to the Force PRO, DCP Don Awunah, items recovered from them include two pump action rifles, 131 rounds of AK47 ammunition, Police camouflage uniform and two military face caps, two vehicles, a handset, anti-car tracking device and one black charm jacket.

The gang leader, Nwakpa explained that his gang was scouting for persons to kidnap when they saw the former minister Hirse alighting from an SUV and quickly swooped in on him and drove him away.

The suspect also said the gang were paid N10 million for the release of the former minister, which was paid in dollars.

While explaining her role, the only woman in the gang, Paul explained that she catered for two kidnap victims kept at her apartment by the gang, adding that she was given N50,000 on two occasions‎ and N20, 000.

The FPRO further stated that “On January 1, 2017 at about 02.45hrs, working on actionable intelligence at the disposal of the Nigeria Police Force indicating that a notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang and armed robbers who have been on the wanted list of the Police for several kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes within Kaduna and its neighbouring states were in the process of unleashing terror on innocent residents of Kujama village in Kajuru LGA in Kaduna State, when the operatives of IGP’s Special Tactical Squad swung into action and arrested them.

The suspects are ex. Sgt. Bulus Jatau and retired Inspector Maisari Katsina.

The dismissed policeman allegedly confessed that he stole the weapons from the Police armoury and handed them to Katsina for safe-keeping.‎

The retired Inspector reportedly admitted to getting the weapons from Jatau, adding that the latter told him that he bought them in the Republic of Niger.

Firearms allegedly recovered from Katsina include one pump action gun with number 40311; a Beretta pistol with number A07184Z; four English revolver pistols with numbers 72634, 25727, 9D09270 and G191X194; and 50 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, with one expended.

Alleged other exhibits are 31 live cartridges, one fake firearm license, a Volkswagen Golf car, Toyota Prado SUV, Toyota Cricket, Toyota Corolla and one set of camouflage Police uniform.

