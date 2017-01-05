Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police present N15.4m to families of 30 deceased, maimed officers – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Police present N15.4m to families of 30 deceased, maimed officers
Vanguard
Abuja—The Police in Zone 5, with headquarters in Benin, Edo State, have presented cheques of N15.4 million to families of 30 police officers who were either killed or maimed in the line of duty especially in their confrontation with armed robbers

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.