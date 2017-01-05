Police present N15.4m to families of 30 deceased, maimed officers

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Police in Zone 5, with headquarters in Benin, Edo State, have presented cheques of N15.4 million to families of 30 police officers who were either killed or maimed in the line of duty especially in their confrontation with armed robbers, kidnappers, militants and oil thieves.

The cheques were provided under the Nigeria Police Group Life Assurance Scheme and the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme.

While 28 families from Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states received cheques of N12.7 million for their deceased bread winners, families of two beneficiaries from Edo State command received cheques of N1.6 million each.

According to a statement by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the highest beneficiary under the Nigeria Police Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, received a cheque of N1 million while the least beneficiary received N100, 000.

Speaking at the presentation, Assistant Inspector-General of Zone 5, AIG Mohammed Adamu Lafia, reiterated that the scheme was meant to assuage the immediate challenges and sufferings of the families left behind by their gallant breadwinners who were felled in the line of duty.

“It is to enhance the welfare of officers and men of the force who suffered one form of injury or another in the course of their national assignment. It is also to ameliorate the sufferings of the deceased’s immediate family from untold hardship,” Adamu said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, both Mrs. Stella Ndidi Nweke and Mrs. Akpos Mathew, thanked Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris and the Police authorities for coming to their aid.

