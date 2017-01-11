Police, prison officers clash in Benin

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Police operatives on duty at venue of the Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal, located within the State High Court Complex along Sapele Road, clashed with men and officers of the Nigeria Prisons Service, over restriction of movement around the venue. Movement of vehicles on major routes leading to the tribunal complex was restricted by the police, following an earlier clash between supporters of the APC and PDP at the tribunal venue, to ward off thugs and beef up security around the building. ‎Trouble was said to have started when a female prison officer ‎was prevented from gaining access to the state headquarters of the service located on Reservation Road, which was also blocked by the police.

