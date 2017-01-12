Police raid: Igbo youths stage protest, demand public apology for Patience Jonathan
Hundreds of Igbo youths, Thursday, demanded a public apology from the Nigerian Police over the raid on Abuja home of former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The Police authorities had declared that the residence was raided following a tip-off that money was stashed in the place. However, the youths who stormed Enugu metropolis after submitting […]
