Police Raid Premium Times’ Office, Arrest Publisher & Journalist after it Refused to Retract News Stories About the Army

The Nigeria Police has arrested the publisher of┬áPremium Times, an online newspaper in Nigeria. Dapo Olorunyimi was arrested alongside the paper’s┬ájudiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu when the police officers raided their office on Thursday. According to the paper: Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

