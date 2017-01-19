Pages Navigation Menu

Police Raid Premium Times’ Office, Arrest Publisher & Journalist after it Refused to Retract News Stories About the Army

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police has arrested the publisher of Premium Times, an online newspaper in Nigeria. Dapo Olorunyimi was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu when the police officers raided their office on Thursday. According to the paper: Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

