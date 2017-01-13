Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police recruitment not hijacked – Okiro

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mike-Okiro

Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Mr. Mike Okiro has dismissed the rumour that the recent recruitment into the Force was hijacked by some high-ranking police officers. Okiro, a former Inspector-General of Police, dispelled the rumour yesterday in Port Harcourt in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He insisted that due process was […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Police recruitment not hijacked – Okiro

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.