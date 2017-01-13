Police recruitment not hijacked – Okiro
Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Mr. Mike Okiro has dismissed the rumour that the recent recruitment into the Force was hijacked by some high-ranking police officers. Okiro, a former Inspector-General of Police, dispelled the rumour yesterday in Port Harcourt in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He insisted that due process was […]
Police recruitment not hijacked – Okiro
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG