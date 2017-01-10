Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta
“The command wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any herdsmen and farmers clash anywhere in the state.”
The post Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG