Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta

The Nigeria Police Command in Delta has refuted the clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta, on Tuesday. Aniamaka also advised journalists to verify their facts from relevant authorities before publication.

