Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Command in Delta has refuted the clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta, on Tuesday. Aniamaka also advised journalists to verify their facts from relevant authorities before publication.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.