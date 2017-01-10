Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta
The Nigeria Police Command in Delta has refuted the clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta, on Tuesday. Aniamaka also advised journalists to verify their facts from relevant authorities before publication.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG