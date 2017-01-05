Police review curfew in 2 Kaduna councils

By Sam Eyoboka, Luka Binniyat & Caleb Ayansina

KADUNA—THE Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, yesterday, announced that the 24-hour curfew imposed on two local government areas in December 2016 in the southern part of the state has been relaxed.

This is just as the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, said comments credited to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Minister of Interior, Gen Abdulraman Dambazau (retd.) reflect the Federal Government’s lopsided appointments into security agencies.

CAN said the FG’s position on the killings and the attack on the body has exposed the reason for government’s complacency on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has said the press and security agencies have questions to answer on the Southern Kaduna killings, “the press for giving the public one side of the story and the security agencies for allowing the killings to continue unabated.”

It described CAN’s position as subtle blackmail, saying Christians were also caught with arms in the area.

Also, as the controversy persists, CAN in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, yesterday, condemned the recent attacks and killings in some local government councils in Southern Kaduna, urging the authorities to rise to the occasion.

In a statement in Jos, Chairman, CAN in 19 northern states and FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam, expressed regret at the rise in attacks, deaths and destruction of properties of villagers in Southern Kaduna at a time Christian leaders and the faithful in the North have prayed for lasting peace to return to states of the North.

New curfew time

On the curfew, Mr. Agyole Abeh, disclosed that the curfew hours in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf Local Government areas will be from 6a.m. to 6p.m. from yesterday, while the 24-hour restriction in Kaura council continues.

“After making consultations with the theatre commanders, comprising the Nigeria Army, DSS, Civil Defence Force and the Police, I was told that it was not advisable to totally lift the curfew.

“I have also consulted the state government; the feeler is the same.

“We have decided to relax the curfew for Jema’a and Zangon Kataf councils from 6a.m. to 6p.m., from today (yesterday) so that people can go about their legitimate activities and return home.

“However, we still have some few issues around Kagoro area, especially around the Kagoro roundabout. So the curfew will still be fully in place in Kaura council.

“I have read a lot of casualty figures put out there on the conflicts in Southern Kaduna. The figures are exaggerated.

“Maybe some people are trying to express their opinion on the situation, but what the media is saying on the casualty is exaggerated.”

CAN’s reaction

Meanwhile, CAN, yesterday, said that comments credited to the Inspector General, Idris, and the Minister of Interior, Dambazau, were reflections of the Federal Government’s lopsided appointments into security agencies.

CAN, through its Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Evang. Kwamkur Samuel, said they would have resigned their appointments if Nigeria operates like a normal civilised society.

He said Idris and Dambazau are both in charge of the nation’s internal security, but failed to nip the issue in the bud despite protests from victims.

He said further that the duo did not have moral grounds to challenge complaints on handling of the killings, as they had failed in their responsibilities.

MURIC blasts CAN, press, security agents

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has condemned the killings in Southern Kaduna, saying that human life is sacred and nobody has the right to take the life of a fellow human being.

MURIC’s Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said both the press and security agencies have questions to answer on the killings in Southern Kaduna.

While urging Nigerian press not to be asymmetrical, he said the group is in possession of documents which prove that Muslims were the first victims of attacks in Southern Kaduna.

He said the attacks, which targeted Muslim business premises, homes and families had begun since October 2017, “but we will not release the documents yet so that the conflict will not exacerbate.

“Suffice it to note that security agents have caught some Christians with arms in the area since the conflict began some days ago.

“We, therefore, take CAN’s allegation of official endorsement of the killings with a pinch of salt. It is subtle blackmail. Why must CAN’s handling of every crisis be clouded in religious profiling? It is high time we started to see our leaders as Nigerians and not as belonging to any particular tribe or faith.

“Criminals also must be seen from the point of view of their actions and not necessarily associated with their religion or ethnic group. Herdsmen must, therefore, be called herdsmen and not necessarily tied to the aprons of Muslims or Fulani.

“Finally, we charge the Federal Government to flood Southern Kaduna with security personnel. We welcome the Senate’s decision to probe the Southern Kaduna crisis.

“We call on Muslims in Southern Kaduna to remain calm and law abiding, to refrain from issuing inflammatory statements and to cooperate with security agents posted to the area.

“We appeal to CAN and the Catholic archdiocese of Kafanchan to douse tension in Southern Kaduna.”

Northern CAN tasks el-Rufai

In the statement by Rev Pam, Northern CAN tasked Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to rise to the challenge by working round the clock as the chief security officer of the state to bring the perpetrators of the acts to book, saying no body, no matter how highly placed, should be allowed to take laws into his hands.

Pam equally tasked other northern governors to take the security of lives and properties of their citizens as top most priority in their respective domains, warning that unless the affected governors take the bull by the horn, the effort to woo investors to their states with the dream of boosting their economies would be a mirage.

He urged all the warring groups in Southern Kaduna to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue, which will at the end bring lasting peace to the troubled communities in Kaduna State.

The Northern CAN Chairman tasked securities agencies to fish out those that are daily tormenting Southern Kaduna communities so that lasting peace can return.

