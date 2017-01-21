Police Shoot 2 UNIOSUN Students While they Were Playing Football | CP Says Officers Involved have been Arrested and Detained

Policemen in Osun state on Saturday shot two students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, while they were playing football. The victims are Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao. The Policemen who came in plain clothes, had accused some students on the pitch of being involved in internet fraud. An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, accused the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

