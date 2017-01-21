Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Shoot 2 UNIOSUN Students While they Were Playing Football | CP Says Officers Involved have been Arrested and Detained

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Policemen in Osun state on Saturday shot two students  of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, while they were playing football. The victims are Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao. The Policemen who came in plain clothes, had  accused some students on the pitch of being  involved  in internet fraud. An  eyewitness, who craved anonymity, accused  the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.