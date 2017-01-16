Police speak on bomb scare in Lagos‎, say no cause for alarm

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has stated that there was no discovery of any explosive device in Agege area of Lagos. He said that contrary to rumour, what residents of Agege suspected to be bomb was rather a bundle containing thrash. There was palpable fear in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub following the […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

