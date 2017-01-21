Police speak on reported ‘abduction’ of Bama LG boss
The Borno State Police Command has revealed that the chairman of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Modu Guja, was not abducted but arrested by policemen. The Chairman was believed to have been kidnapped by fake policemen as he was taken off in a commercial tricycle, otherwise known keke, which was not usually used […]
