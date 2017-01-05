Police To Commence Shooting Exercise in Adamawa

The police command in Adamawa has announced plan to embark on two-day shooting exercise to boost capacity of its officers and men.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar on Thursday in Yola, urged the public not to panic over the exercise.

Abubakar noted that the shooting exercise would take place at a military shooting range at Malkohi in Yola South Local Government Area.

“The police command in Adamawa wishes to inform the public that it will embark on shooting exercise at Malkohi Military Shooting Range on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2017.

“By this announcement, members of the public are advised not to panic, but to go about their normal business.” (NAN)

