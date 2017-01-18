Police: Varsity student kills colleague – The Nation Newspaper
|
Police: Varsity student kills colleague
The Nation Newspaper
The police in Osun State have said a 300-Level Civil Engineering student of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Kazeem Ige, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 400-Level Physics Electronic student, Adekunle. This was contained in a statement by the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG