Police warn group to jettison planned ‘OccupyCBN’ protest

Youths demand apology over raid on Jonathan’s home

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has warned against plans by a group to ‘occupy’ the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today.

The warning, contained in a statement by the FCT Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Assistant Superintendent of Police Anjuguri Manzah, said the group simply identified as OccupyCBN has planned to shut down operations at the apex bank today.

Unconfirmed sources said the grudge of the group was the perceived hardship in the country, which they said was being compounded by the monetary policies of the CBN.

The statement said: “The group has neither written to inform or notify the FCT Police Command of its intention, nor has it secured any approval from the commissioner of police authorising it to do so.”

Manzah said the CBN was a sensitive institution that must not be toyed with.“The OccupyCBN group is, therefore, warned to jettison their plan and explore legitimate avenue to channel their grievances and misgiving to the appropriate authorities. Any gathering in contravention of this advice will amount to an unlawful assembly and those arrested in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the appropriate sections of the law,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile Igbo youths yesterday demanded a public apology from the Nigeria police over a raid on Abuja home of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The Police have denied carrying out the raid.

The youths who stormed Enugu metropolis after submitting a letter at the State Police Command said Mrs. Jonathan deserved a public apology since nothing was found in her home.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Nwachukwu Kachukwu David, who addressed journalists called on the Federal Government to face the various challenges facing the nation instead of engaging in unnecessary witch-hunt.

Nwachukwu stated that‎: “The entire Igbo youths stand here today to unequivocally condemn the ceaseless harassment of our daughter, former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

“The latest of this onslaught is the raid on her Abuja house by operatives from the Force Headquarters. This is coming at a time she is still under a vicious attack by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“It is even more curious considering the claims by the police authorities that the raid was carried out over a spurious tip-off that huge cash was being kept in the house.

“However, after the embarrassing invasion, the police operatives came out with nothing. This is a serious justification of our stand all this while that the attack on Dame Jonathan is politically-motivated.

“Where then is the so-called cash stashed in the house? Who gave the said tip-off? What do they stand to gain by continuously maligning the former First Lady?

“Power supply has gone from bad to worse; many homes could not buy rice for Christmas; economic policies have crippled businesses but instead of finding solution, Buhari’s government is chasing innocent citizens, “ he concluded.

