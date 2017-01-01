Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison
Thousands of mainly Shi’ite Muslim Bahrainis are in jail on charges including participating in anti-government protests.
The post Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG