Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison

A policeman has been killed on Sunday when armed men attacked a prison in Bahrain, freeing several convicted inmates, the interior ministry said, in what it described as a terrorist act. It did not provide an exact number for those who had escaped or identify them but said authorities were searching for them. Thousands of…

