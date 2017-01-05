Policemen Raid Patience Jonathan’s Family House in Abuja

Some officials of the Nigeria Police Force raided the home of the former president Patience Jonathan on Wednesday January 4, in Abuja PUNCH reports that the building which is located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama had no occupants in there except the private security guards. Over 20 policemen came in three Hilux vans and a Toyota Hiace […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

