Policing In Nigeria, A Duty For All

It is a well known opinion of an anonymous philosopher that knowing the direction of an arrow requires adequate knowledge of the strength of the bow. In similar vein, knowing why there is a preponderance of criminal activities in our country necessitates a far-reaching understanding of factors responsible for the phenomena. Such an understanding will not only equip us in knowing the precipitating factors but will also, to a large extent, enable us come to terms with where lies the burden to prevent crimes outside the conventional institution of the police.

Social science scholars, especially criminologists have identified certain malfunctions in the society and body polity that are remotely responsible in engendering crimes in the society, positing that correct norms and strict adherence to them significantly discourages crimes and deviant behaviors in the society. To them, police and other agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting crimes will have less Herculean task if the system, society and relevant institutions function in ways capable of discouraging deviant and criminal tendencies of members of the society.

In looking at preponderances of crimes and criminal activities in the Nigerian society, it serves a useful purpose relying on sociological theories in analyzing and determining the precipitating factors of the phenomenon. In doing this, a brief analysis is done on anomie and structural stains theory of Robert K. Merton, the Harvard sociologist who popularized the theory beyond the boundaries created by Emile Durkheim. Deferential Association theory, another perspective in this school by Edwin H. Sutherland also comes under our purview. Attempt has also been made to briefly do an analysis of family and radical school, all in an effort to analyse crimes and criminal behaviors and their causes in our society.

Merton explained that once a society or social system places enormous emphasis on the pursuit of material success by all means, crime rate in such system must take alarming proportions. He observed that human beings have natural tendencies to observe norms which are reflected by personalities called conscience. Distinguishing between a social structure which provides economic root to success and a culture which provide norms, value and goals, Merton argued that criminal behavior occurred where there was distortion between them.

Strain theories portrayed that index of success in the society is material possession, notwithstanding how they are acquired. In a stable and civilized society, conventional success is achieved through talent and hard-work. But in unstable societies, hard work is not the prescribed legitimate means but the goals.

In Edwin H. Sutherland’s theory of “Differential Association Model”, he argued that criminal behavior is a normal learning process in the society. According to him, we learn crime in much the same way as we learn every other thing else. How we act therefore depends on how those around us desire us to act. What this implies is that a society with a huge number of criminals has a way of encouraging more criminal activities as people who were hitherto crime-free have tendencies of becoming criminals through their association with those who are already in the act.

According to Glueck E. T., the sociological explanation of crime has been associated with family influence, adding that no more potent factor exists than the influence of criminal behavior as a causer relationship of the experience of the child in the family. According to him, this influence could be as a factor of broken homes, family tensions, and criminality in the family, e.t.c.

It is the view of the radical school of criminology that the tension created by capitalist system which operates and survives in the perpetuation of inequality and injustice that is responsible for criminal behavior. This school is of the view that criminal acts are part of the behavioral tendencies to fight against the unjust system.

Coming down from theoretical ladder, we are confronted with the true reality of Nigerian situation, which appears to be a reflection of the postulations of various theoretical paradigms.

Nigerian community, no doubt, has been persistently terrorized by what one may call multiple criminal activities. The country is witnessing how those at the topmost level of our political echelon are daily engaging in large scale stealing. Those at the higher hierarchy in the country’s public service perpetrate different categories of white collar crimes in a manner unprecedented, while members of the lower hierarchy in public service also commit blue collar crimes as rules instead of exception. The same is true of their counterparts in private sector of our national life. All of these have not only frustrated the expected socio-economic and political growth in the system but have to a large extent makes the job of the law enforcement agents more Herculean.

It is also a statement of fact that other criminal activities such as armed robbery, kidnapping, dope trafficking, ritual killings, racketeering, prostitution and others carried out by organized and unorganized gangs on a daily basis have made living in Nigeria a very difficult task, just as they have dented the image of the country before the international community. Although various law enforcement agents have worked round the clock in an effort to deal with the situation, their efforts seldom manifest in positive result. Taking into consideration the intimidating statistics of crimes in Nigeria which has clearly portrayed it among the leading crime countries in the world, one is disturbed about the alarming rate of the emergence of these ugly phenomenons in a country where a huge number are ready to kill and be killed for the sake of religion, region or tribe.

A critical assessment of various categories of criminal activities in Nigeria have no doubt brought to bear the societal derailing, systemic malfunction and institutional shortcomings as compelling factors remotely or even, in some cases, immediately responsible for the emergence of deviant and criminal behaviors among the Nigerian people.

Taking the perspective of how the inequality promoted by capitalism has encourage the youths to go into criminal activities, we can of late see the embarrassing manner in which the Nigerian youth now massively engage in drug trafficking notwithstanding the consequences, armed robbery and kidnapping, disregarding the damaging repercussion because of their inordinate ambition to acquire material wealth which is the only source of recognition in the system.

In discussing the root cause of crimes and criminal activities and behavior in Nigeria, the negative roles of the society, the institutions, the family and the entire system must therefore be correctly acknowledged. So in dealing with criminal activities and deviant behaviors, we may be engaging in an exercise in futilities to think that everything will be left in the hands of the police.

For us to get to Promised Land in crime fighting and prevention, all hands must be on deck. The society must be correctly positioned to impose sanctions on those whose sources of wealth are questionable while hard-work and morality are rewarded. The family must once again assume its natural position of nurturing offspring with sound moral credentials. The socio-political and economic system should, on the other hands, be overhauled to promote equality, social Justice capable of engendering a plain ground for healthy competitions, while the government must desist from initiating policies whose devastating effect encourage criminal behaviors among the Nigerian populace. Once this is adequately taken care of, the emergence of crimes and deviant behaviors would have been arrested. With this, the enforcement of law becomes an easy task and enabling environment for socio-economic development will naturally emerge.

This is what Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris perhaps means when he argued repeatedly that the provision of security is a duty of all.

The IGP in his maiden address made it categorically clear that the nation is going to experience a police system that works, a police organization that will not joke with its statutory functions and, act of policing that is people and community centered. But, he equally made it categorically clear that while, as the head of the police system in Nigeria, he is ready to do everything humanly and professionally possible to watch over a police organization that is democratic and people oriented, the people themselves have a greater role to play. And since his assumption of office as IG, he has left no one in doubt about his capability to make good his promises.

– Comrade Umoru lives in Kano

