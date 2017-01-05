Polio outbreak: Kwara alerts traditional rulers on mobilisation
KWARA State government yesterday alerted traditional and community leaders in the state to their primary responsibility of mobilizing their subjects for vaccination against poliomyelitis.. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Alhaji SulymanTolagbeAlege, who spoke in an interview with Nigerian Pilot in Ilorin on Wednesday, said traditional and community leaders are the gate-keepers for the prevention of […]
The post Polio outbreak: Kwara alerts traditional rulers on mobilisation appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG