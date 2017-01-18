POLITICAL CRISIS: Foreign Minister Resigns From Office
Gambia’s foreign minister, Neneh Macdouall Gaye has tendered her resignation letter from office in the wake of the political crisis rocking the country. The Minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic republic of Gambia resigned from her position due to the current political crisis rocking the country following President Yah Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step…
The post POLITICAL CRISIS: Foreign Minister Resigns From Office appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG