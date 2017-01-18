POLITICAL CRISIS: Foreign Minister Resigns From Office

Gambia’s foreign minister, Neneh Macdouall Gaye has tendered her resignation letter from office in the wake of the political crisis rocking the country. The Minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic republic of Gambia resigned from her position due to the current political crisis rocking the country following President Yah Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step…

