Politicians leaving PDP are saboteurs, political jobbers – Osita Chidoka

“PDP is the only umbrella that can bring everyone together and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.”

The post Politicians leaving PDP are saboteurs, political jobbers – Osita Chidoka appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

